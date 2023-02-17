e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

The namaz will be held in Bandra and her burial will happen in graveyard opposite Marine lines station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away | Representative Image
Follow us on

Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother, Razia Siddique, passed away on Friday, February 17, said the MLA's son Zeeshan in a tweet. It was followed up with the details of her funeral.

"Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un With Immense Grief and sorrow, We inform you that Mrs. Razia Abdul Rahim Siddique, Mother of Mr. Baba Siddique & Grandmother of Mr. Zeeshan Siddique has left for her Heavenly Abode," he tweeted.

The namaz will be held in Bandra and her burial will happen in graveyard opposite Marine lines station.

"Namaz E Janaza - Today 9 pm after Isha Namaz at Maqba Heights, 15 A, Pali Road, Pali Naka, Bandra(W). Burial - Today at 11 pm at Bada Kabarastan, Opposite Marine Lines Station," he added.

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

In pics: Artist's impressions of what SCLR Extension & Vakola flyover will look like after they are...

In pics: Artist's impressions of what SCLR Extension & Vakola flyover will look like after they are...

Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students

Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Sapna Gill's lawyer claims cricketer was drunk and 'hit her with a...

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Sapna Gill's lawyer claims cricketer was drunk and 'hit her with a...