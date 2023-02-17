Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away | Representative Image

Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother, Razia Siddique, passed away on Friday, February 17, said the MLA's son Zeeshan in a tweet. It was followed up with the details of her funeral.

"Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un With Immense Grief and sorrow, We inform you that Mrs. Razia Abdul Rahim Siddique, Mother of Mr. Baba Siddique & Grandmother of Mr. Zeeshan Siddique has left for her Heavenly Abode," he tweeted.

The namaz will be held in Bandra and her burial will happen in graveyard opposite Marine lines station.

"Namaz E Janaza - Today 9 pm after Isha Namaz at Maqba Heights, 15 A, Pali Road, Pali Naka, Bandra(W). Burial - Today at 11 pm at Bada Kabarastan, Opposite Marine Lines Station," he added.