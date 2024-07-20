Mumbai: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Promises Action Against 'Traitor MLAs'; Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique Criticizes Move

Mumbai: Even as Congress top brass gave indications on initiating action against MLAs who defied the party whip and crossvoted, it will be visible only after two days. Besides, voices have started emanating against the move and the party MLA from Bandra East Zeeshan Siddique has reacted strongly.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal On Cross-Voting In State Council Elections

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Friday that the action against the traitors who cross-voted in state council elections has been taken and information related to it will be shared soon. He was speaking with the media persons after the party meeting to assess the current scenario and preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections at the Garware Club at Churchgate. Venugopal also warned that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated anymore.

Soon after his statement, Zeeshan Siddique, son of former minister of state Baba Siddique, said even if the party allocated the Bandra East seat to Shiv Sena, an experiment similar to Sangli Lok Sabha would follow where Congress's Vishal Patil rebelled against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally Shiv Sena UBT nominee and won.

Venugopal On MVA Alliance Parties Decision on Contesting Elections Together

Meanwhile, Venugopal also said the MVA alliance parties decided to contest elections together to topple the corrupt Mahayuti government.

Maharashtra: "Today's meeting was about election preparations. There was a good discussion to strengthen the Congress. We are contesting the elections under the banner of MVA. We are very committed to defeat this corrupt government," says Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal… pic.twitter.com/9H2alrBNFd — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2024

After achieving remarkable success in Maharashtra, the Congress has once again started preparation to win maximum seats in the upcoming state election. The meeting was attended by the state party in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, MPCC chief Nana Patole, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, opposition leader in State assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and all MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra were present.

“It is the wish of the Congress party to remove Mahabhrashta Yuti from power."