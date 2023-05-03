 Mumbai: Congress demands special assembly session to discuss crucial issues needing urgent attention
The grand-old party blamed the government on the recent heatstroke deaths in Kharghar and said a high court judge should investigate the deadly incident in which 14 people lost their lives.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

The Congress has demanded a special session of the assembly to discuss various urgent issues. A delegation under the leadership of MPCC president Nana Patole and former chief minister Ashok Chavan called on Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday and raised the demand.

It blamed the government on the recent heatstroke deaths in Kharghar and said a high court judge should investigate the deadly incident in which 14 people lost their lives.

Farmer's losses due to unseasonal rains

Farmers have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and they should be given immediate help, the delegation said. The government is imposingthe Barsu petrochemical and refinery project on the locals despite their opposition, it said.

Chavan said that when the MVA was in power, the chairman of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee had demanded that the reservation ceiling should be increased from 50%. It is not possible to give reservation to the Marathas without increasing the ceiling from 50%, he said.

