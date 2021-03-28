Mumbai: Congress demands probe into missing of DVR from CP office

Mumbai: Congress party has stepped up attack against leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis for attacking the state government citing that he has 6.3 GB pen drive on the phone tapping on police transfer racket. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant asked if the former Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) Rashmi Shukla, who has been pardoned by the state government after her admission about illegal phone tapping, then where did Fadnavis get the pen drive. Already Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in his report has clarified that there was no pen drive which was submitted by Shukla with her report.

Sawant demanded that NIA should probe the disappearance of Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office premises when Param Bir Singh was the police chief. He further said that the NIA should investigate whether the former city chief was behind the disappearance of DVR.

“When Param Bir Singh was the Commissioner of Police, the DVR of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office disappeared from his office and why the NIA is not investigating it? Surprisingly, the NIA has not taken statement from any of Vaze's senior officials in the last 18 days,’’ alleged Sawant.

Sawant said on March 10, 2021, the DVR of the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office premises was officially taken by the Anti Terrorists Squad (ATS) for investigation on March 10, 2021 but within two hours, the CP office felt that it was a mistake to hand over the DVR to the ATS. The DVR was called back saying that the DVR would be checked and returned later on the ground that visibility is poor. “Someone from Param Bir Singh's office called ATS. Therefore, the inquiry will reveal all details,’’ he noted.

However, Fadnavis declined to clarify on Sawant’s claims saying that it will be done by party spokesman Ram Kadam.