Mumbai: Cong pulls up Patole for provocative statements

The Congress high command and party in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil has pulled up state unit chief Nana Patole for his purported charge of “under watch” statement and claim that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena and NCP feel the ground was slipping from beneath their feet due to his party’s growing influence. The leadership has warned Patole not to make any such provocative statements that will damage the ruling alliance as the Congress has extended its support for five years and wants the government to complete its tenure.

A senior party leader told FPJ, “Patil met ministers and senior leaders on Monday and discussed repercussions of Patole’s statement in Karyakarta shivir at Lonavala. It was unwarranted, especially when the BJP is waiting for an opportunity to criticise the MVA government and predict its fall due to internal contradictions.”

He added, “Patole has been reprimanded and told not to make any provocative statements that may the spoil relationship between the ruling partners.” He added that the high command has also expressed disappointment over Patole’s statement against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Further, Patole was told that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi want the Congress party’s relationship and bond with the NCP and Sena to further grow and consolidate not just for the assembly elections, but also for the Lok Sabha polls. “The Congress party’s sole objective is to take on BJP and for that allies like NCP and Sena are important. No attempt should be made to hurt the NCP chief or the CM or other alliance leaders,” said another leader.

Moreover, the senior leaders said there was nothing wrong in Patole urging the rank and file to strengthen the party organisation to become number one. “However, he should stop making announcements in regards to going solo as this decision will be taken by the party high command. As of now, the high command is in favour of the party’s tie-up with Sena and NCP in state and at the national level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patil met the leaders of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and discussed preparations for the ensuing elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Patil has also asked them to refrain from making statements with regard to fighting BMC elections independently.