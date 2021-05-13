Mumbai: Cong MLA Siddique targets Sena over crowd at vaccination centre

Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddque has once again targeted Shiv Sena questioning how the party corporators and hundreds of workers can gather for the inauguration of the vaccination centre when section 144 has been imposed during the lockdown.

He has tagged his tweet to CMO, Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC. As reported by Free Press Journal, Siddique had recently attacked senior Sena minister Anil Parab for inaugurating a vaccination centre without inviting him in his Bandra east constituency. He had earlier criticised BMC on the vaccination issue.

“Lockdown in Maharashtra, section 144 imposed everywhere but Shiv Sena corporators and hundreds of party workers can gather for vaccine centre openings. Rules only for common man and not for Shiv Sena? One man getting vaccinated, dozens clicking pictures,” said Siddique in his tweet.

In another tweet, he said, ‘’ Many drive-in vaccination centres are being opened in Mumbai which is a positive step but many Mumbaikars don’t have the luxury of owning a car and so I have written to the @mybmc Commissioner to allow citizens on bikes and rickshaws also to get vaccinated following Covid norms.”

As reported by Free Press Journal recently, Siddique had accused Parab of obstructing his work in the constituency. “Anil Parab should admit his defeat in the Bandra East Assembly elections now. Even the small things I do in my constituency are falling apart just because I haven't received a NOC for a year. Now I will bring all these issues to the notice of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. If I can't work in my constituency just because of this, then I have to raise my voice against it,’’ he noted.

Earlier, Siddique had criticised the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its tweet that War Ward Rooms- the only authority to allocate beds. He had said BMC should not undermine the work done by others to help the COVID 19 patients.

Siddique has won from the Shiv Sena’s bastion defeating the party nominee Vishanath Mahadeshwar in the 2019 assembly elections. However, since Congress is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, Siddique has built up friendship with Aaditya but continues to have bitter relations with Parab and other senior leaders.