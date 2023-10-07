Mumbai: Cong Demands Scrapping Of Proposed Adoption Policy For  Recreational Grounds & Playgrounds, Threatens To Take BMC To Court

FPJ

Mumbai : Mumbai Congress has demanded to scrap the proposed adoption policy of Recreational Grounds (RG) and Playgrounds (PG) or they will drag the BMC to court. The policy proposes to let private entities adopt open public spaces, including gardens, playgrounds and recreational grounds, for better maintenance, claims the BMC. However, the policy has already drawn flak from citizens as well as activists.

Activists raise objections

Several activists have raised their objections to the proposed policy of open spaces, that would allow private parties to adopt spaces for up to five years. The policy lacks justification and that the government should instead outsource maintenance to NGOs, argued the activist. The deadline for submitting objections and suggestions to the policy is October 10. Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress held a meeting to discuss the policy with various voluntary organisations and activists on Friday evening.

"We will challenge the proposed adoption policy in court if the BMC does not scrap it," said Varsha Gaikwad, president, Mumbai Congress. RTI Activist Anil Galgali said, "All open spaces and parks should be maintained by the municipality itself. The activist stressed maintaining open spaces like other countries. Asif Zakaria, former corporator of Congress expressed concern that unscrupulous individuals might take undue advantage of the policy, using these plots for commercial purposes and depriving common Mumbaikars of access to RG-PGs.

Meeting with Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister

However, the civic officials said, "There are many playgrounds in Mumbai which the BMC can't develop on its own for sports activities. Hence, it came up with the adoption policy." At the behest of Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a hearing was held last month where the BMC had a discussion with social activists and members of advanced locality management at its headquarters. Mumbai has 404 recreational grounds, 359 gardens and 349 playgrounds.

