Mumbai: Confusion reigns over quarantine rules for international passengers after new coronavirus strain detected in UK

The Maharashtra government on Monday went into a clampdown mode in the wake of a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom. Along with imposing a night curfew in all municipal corporations, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government also imposed a 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from Europe and the Gulf.

Meanwhile, the international passengers are confused due to the new quarantine rules in Mumbai and rest of the state. Many took to Twitter and asked their queries on the microblogging site.

A Twitter user wrote, "Hi @CovidIndiaSeva, what is the travel guideline from Dubai to Mumbai flights? Is institutional quarantine mandatory in Mumbai or can we opt for exemption from institutional quarantine?"

"My nephew is travelling from Dubai to Mumbai on 23rd December, he is a minor, 15yrs old, travelling alone, how to apply for exemption from institutional quarantine?" asked another Twitter user.

1. All the passengers arriving from Middle-East/European countries should be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.

2. If the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to G.T.Hospital, Fort, Mumbai for further evaluation and treatment.

3. On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, the RT-PCR test will be conducted during the 5th to 7th day at the hotels at the cost of the quarantined passengers. If the report of the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after 5 to 7 days with the advice of 7 days mandatory home quarantine. If the test result is found positive but the passenger is asymptomatic then he will be continued in the same hotel in quarantine or in the COVID-19 hospital for 14 days.

What are Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's new quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK?

1. All the passengers arriving from UK, directly or through indirect flights should be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.

2. lf the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to Seven Hills Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

3. On arival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, the RT-PCR test will be conducted during 5th to 7th day at the hotels at the cost of the quarantined passengers. If the report of the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after 5 to 7 days with the advice of 7 days mandatory home quarantine. lf the test result is found positive but asymptomatic then he will be continued in the same hotel in quarantine or in the COVID-19 hospital till 14 days.