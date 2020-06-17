Mumbai: Confusion persists over who can board local trains

Mumbai: Citizens remain confused on the issue of who qualifies as`essential service workers’ eligible to board the local trains in the city, with instances emerging of people who managed to board the train to work in the morning, but were stopped on their way home in the evening. On Wednesday morning, a Defence employee working in a back-office in Navy Nagar boarded a Churchgate-bound train from Andheri to get to her office. However, after work, when she entered Churchgate station to catch a train home, she was stopped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

She was told that she was not permitted to avail of the suburban train services that have been resumed. “I got to know that trains are operational, and so decided to go to the office by train instead of waiting for a bus. When I reached Andheri station, the security guard allowed me to enter the platform as I had a Defence identity card. But while returning from Churchgate, the RPF stopped me, saying I am not allowed as I do not fall under the essential services category,” Shweta Singh, a resident of Vile Parle told The Free Press Journal. In another incident, a 24-year-old commuter, who did not wish to be named, boarded a train from Wadala to get to work on Wednesday morning, but was not allowed to board from CSMT for his journey home in the evening, with the same reason being cited.

A senior RPF officer said they have come across several passengers who have taken the trains, even though they are not allowed. “When we get to know they are not essential staff of the state government, we stop them outside and ask them to go by bus. Despite telling them about the list given by the state government, they don’t listen and insist on us allowing them,” he said.

Railway officials said the state government had made it clear that only essential staffers working for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government offices, as well as healthcare workers, are permitted to take the trains. They added that despite this, people who do not fall under these categories show up at stations every day, and are turned away. “We are tweeting and issuing statements daily, and have also informed the security guards to keep a list of essential staff who are allowed to use suburban services. We request the general public to wait until the state government takes any further decision on them,” said a Railway officials.