Mumbai: Confusion over prohibitory orders reduces traffic by 25% on city roads

Even as prohibitory orders kicked in from Monday 8pm, there was a marginal decrease in the number of private vehicles on road.

While the traffic police had deployed additional force on Monday night in the light of night curfew, they are likely to scrutinise the situation and then plan the strategy accordingly. However, there was dip of about 25 per cent vehicles on the roads and it could be due to malls, restaurants being shut or simply fear of being caught by police.

Ever since the Maharashtra government announced there will be stringent curbs to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus, a big cloud of confusion was hovering over the citizens on clarity of the curbs laid down by government and police. While the confusion on prohibition and the situation on Monday was abuzz on social media, many people chose to remain indoors in anticipation of being fined by police.

A senior traffic official told FPJ that even as they have not maintained data on the number of vehicles seen on the road, there was a marginal decline in the number of vehicles.

"At least 20-25 per cent less vehicles were observed on the streets on Monday, which could be due to private companies opting for Work-From-Home or people being scared to move out of the house amid alarming rise in COVID cases," said Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West).

Traffic police said the fewer vehicles on road could also be a result of malls, hotels and other entertainment establishments being shut, compelling the patrons to stay indoors. Bhushan Dhairyawan, an advertiser, said, "The traffic was moderately light and I was not caught in any bottleneck traffic. Police presence too was enough to ensure every rule is complied."

DCP Gharge added that if any motorist, who is found on roads, for any non-essential activity, they will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant and action will be initiated against them.