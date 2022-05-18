Mumbai: Complaints of long wait for certified birth, death or marriage

Births and deaths, and in between marriages, are all part of the existential process. However, apart from customary rituals surrounding these important dates, it’s an official norm to get these events registered on legally-valid papers. However, there are several complaints of delay in getting these certificates from the BMC.

Writing about the issue to the BMC chief, Samajwadi party MLA and party’s group leader in the civic body pointed out that one person had filed an online application for the marriage certificate in May but he got the date of September for registration. Shaikh also underscored that the BMC had tweeted about the temporary discontinuation of marriage certificate service on January 15. But it didn’t inform the public when the service was restored.

While Jogeshwari resident Ashwini Jadhav also shared a similar experience, saying that he had applied for a marriage certificate at Andheri east ward office in February 2020. “Then lockdown was declared. In January, 2022, I again went to the office but I was informed that the service had been stopped.” Now, he has been asked to come in December. “I will have to wait for six months to get my marriage certificate," he bemoaned.

Raising the issue with the BMC, MNS worker Milind Panchal told the FPJ that he has conveyed the grievances of the citizens, complaining about getting death certificates after 15-20 days of application, to the civic body. “Subsequently, deputy commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore messaged me, stating it must be a ward level problem that needs to be checked." Sandip Sawant, who runs an NGO owner, told FPJ that he also struggled to get the death certificate of his cousin.

While deputy commissioner Chore and executive health officer Mangala Gomare were unreachable for comments.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:24 AM IST