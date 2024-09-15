Mumbai: Competent Authority Orders Eviction Of 50-Year-Old Woman From Rented Flat

Eviction Order Issued: 50-Year-Old Woman Ordered to Vacate Rented Flat in Mumbai | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Competent Authority under the Rent Control Act has issued an eviction order against a 50-year-old woman, Anjali Kumar, for refusing to vacate the premises after the completion of her leave and license agreement. In addition to the eviction, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 90,000 per month as damages for her unauthorized occupation, effective from April 2023.

The case was filed by Santacruz residents, Kailash and Adarsh Rajawat, under Section 24 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, seeking Kumar's eviction, arrears of license fees, and damages for unauthorized use of their flat.

According to the complaint, the Rajawats had rented the property to Anjali Kumar under a leave and license agreement. Despite the expiration of the agreement, Kumar failed to vacate the premises and also defaulted on license fee payments. The Rajawats sought recovery of possession, arrears, and damages for the unauthorized use of the property.

In her defense, Kumar argued that she had paid the license fees up to February 2023 and raised disputes over the electricity bills. She also claimed that she had requested a renewal of the agreement, which the landlords refused, and sought dismissal of the eviction application.

However, the Competent Authority rejected her defense, stating that the leave and license agreement had expired on March 31, 2023, and Kumar had no legal right to continue occupying the premises. The authority held that under Section 24 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, it had the power to order eviction and damages once the leave and license agreement had expired.

Kumar was ordered to vacate the premises and pay Rs 90,000 per month in damages from April 1, 2023, until she hands over vacant possession of the flat.