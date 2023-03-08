e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commuters wear black ribbons at Dombivli railway station to highlight pending demands

Mumbai: Commuters wear black ribbons at Dombivli railway station to highlight pending demands

According to the protesters, their long-pending demands, including better facilities for women commuting between Karjat and Kasara and CSMT, are being neglected by authorities despite the submission of several reminders and holding of meetings.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Commuters wear black ribbons at Dombivli railway station to highlight pending demands | FPJ

Hundreds of women commuters of the Central Railway suburban section wore black ribbons on Wednesday in protest against the alleged "apathy" of railway officials towards their commuting woes and other issues.

A frequent commuter and a member Railway Passengers Women’s Association said, “On the occasion of Women’s Day, we decided to organise this protest by wearing black ribbons.”

"The number of women passengers is increasing day by day and morning and evening rush has made it very difficult to travel in local trains. However, the administration is not taking it seriously" she added.

According to the protesters, their long-pending demands, including better facilities for women commuting between Karjat and Kasara and CSMT, are being neglected by authorities despite the submission of several reminders and holding of meetings.

Leader of Upanagariy Railway Pravasi Mahasangh Lata Argade said, “Our demands include more shuttle services between Thane and other far away stations like Karjat and Kasara and an increase in the of coaches reserved for women on suburban trains.”

Justifying the demands, she added that number of coaches reserved for women remained the same as it used to be more than a decade ago even though the number of commuters has gone up manifold.

Argade said, "At the same time, women passengers have to face various problems at the railway station as well. Women are being boarded by male hawkers recklessly in the coaches and even if they complain about this, they are not being taken into account. Apart from that clean and hygienic toilet at the stations is still a serious issue.”

The other issues faced by the commuters are nuisance caused by beggars, drug addicts, and anti-social elements and the overall safety of women on local trains.

Read Also
Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai to Renigunta; check details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 4-day delay in following CM Eknath Shinde's diktat over suspension of dean and deputy dean at...

Thane: 4-day delay in following CM Eknath Shinde's diktat over suspension of dean and deputy dean at...

Haffkine Institute: Bill to resolve medicine supply woes in Maharashtra

Haffkine Institute: Bill to resolve medicine supply woes in Maharashtra

Thane: 46-yr-old famous narrator Deepesh More killed in freak mishap

Thane: 46-yr-old famous narrator Deepesh More killed in freak mishap

Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply

Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply

HC warning to Mumbai developer for transit rent: Court says it will look into the issue of...

HC warning to Mumbai developer for transit rent: Court says it will look into the issue of...