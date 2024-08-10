Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues | FIle

Mumbai: Frustration among suburban railway commuters is set to reach a boiling point as passengers plan a protest on August 22 against ongoing delays and stalled infrastructure projects affecting local train services. The demonstration, which will feature participants in white attire with black ribbons, aims to draw attention to the persistent issues plaguing the railway system.

"Commuters have voiced concerns over severe delays in local train services, with trains frequently running behind schedule. Additionally, overcrowding and delays in infrastructure projects such as the extension of the fourth track from Kalyan to Asangaon and the third and fourth tracks from Kalyan to Badlapur have exacerbated the problem" said Siddhesh Desai.

Passenger organizations argue that the railway administration’s focus on long-distance trains has resulted in neglected local services, leading to unsafe and uncomfortable travel conditions, however railway administration dismissed the allegations. A senior railway official stated that during rush hours, priority is being given to suburban trains to manage the high volume of passengers effectively.

A key meeting to finalize details for the protest will take place on Saturday in Thane, as announced by Siddhesh Desai, Secretary of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh. The meeting will address crucial decisions related to the protest's organization.

Similarly, Lata Argade, Secretary of the Federation of Suburban Passengers' Association, and Madhu Kotian of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh will also meet on Saturday in Thane to discuss the protest. The future course of action will be decided in this meeting. "The future course of action will be decided in the meeting scheduled on Saturday" said Lata Argade.

When contacted, Madhu Kotian, another leader of a passengers association, he said that they are planning to protest against frequent disruptions in suburban services, but the final decision will be made on Saturday.

Desai criticized the railway administration's prioritization of long-distance trains over local services, stating, "The decline in punctuality has caused immense hardship for daily commuters. The protest aims to spotlight these issues and demand urgent improvements from the authorities."

Deepak Kale, a regular commuter from Kalyan, expressed his frustration, stating, "We are literally fed up with frequent disruptions in suburban trains. CR needs to update its maintenance procedures." Similarly, Manoj Bhambare from Dombivli remarked, "Due to frequent disruptions in suburban services, our work and daily routines are severely affected. The railways need to address this issue seriously."

According to Desai, the protest will see participation from various passenger organizations, including the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, Kalwa-Parsik Passenger Association, Dahanu Palghar Railway Passenger Association, Suburban Railway Passenger Association, Tejaswini Women Railway Passenger Association, and Dombivli Thakurli Kopar Railway Passenger Association. Additionally, several social organizations and political leaders are expected to join the protest.

Recently, on August 5, Central Railways experienced significant disruptions to its suburban services between Dombivli and Thakurli due to a broken overhead wire. Subsequently, on August 7, services on the Kalyan-Kasara line were suspended after a boulder collapse occurred between Asangaon and Atgaon.

With nearly 70 lakh passengers relying on suburban train services operated by Western and Central Railways daily, recent disruptions, particularly on the Central Railway, have intensified commuter frustration.