 Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues

Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues

Frustration among suburban railway commuters is set to reach a boiling point as passengers plan a protest on August 22 against ongoing delays and stalled infrastructure projects affecting local train services. The demonstration, which will feature participants in white attire with black ribbons, aims to draw attention to the persistent issues plaguing the railway system.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues | FIle

Mumbai: Frustration among suburban railway commuters is set to reach a boiling point as passengers plan a protest on August 22 against ongoing delays and stalled infrastructure projects affecting local train services. The demonstration, which will feature participants in white attire with black ribbons, aims to draw attention to the persistent issues plaguing the railway system.

"Commuters have voiced concerns over severe delays in local train services, with trains frequently running behind schedule. Additionally, overcrowding and delays in infrastructure projects such as the extension of the fourth track from Kalyan to Asangaon and the third and fourth tracks from Kalyan to Badlapur have exacerbated the problem" said Siddhesh Desai.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Upholds Arrest Of Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case, Dismisses Petition For Quashing FIR
Bombay HC Upholds Arrest Of Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case, Dismisses Petition For Quashing FIR
Bombay High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition Violence
Bombay High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition Violence
Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Hoarding Policy With Insurance, Placement Restrictions After Ghatkopar Billboard Collapse
Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Hoarding Policy With Insurance, Placement Restrictions After Ghatkopar Billboard Collapse
Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division Installs QR Codes For Digital Payments, Records Over ₹76 Lakh In Transactions
Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division Installs QR Codes For Digital Payments, Records Over ₹76 Lakh In Transactions

Passenger organizations argue that the railway administration’s focus on long-distance trains has resulted in neglected local services, leading to unsafe and uncomfortable travel conditions, however railway administration dismissed the allegations. A senior railway official stated that during rush hours, priority is being given to suburban trains to manage the high volume of passengers effectively.

A key meeting to finalize details for the protest will take place on Saturday in Thane, as announced by Siddhesh Desai, Secretary of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh. The meeting will address crucial decisions related to the protest's organization.

Similarly, Lata Argade, Secretary of the Federation of Suburban Passengers' Association, and Madhu Kotian of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh will also meet on Saturday in Thane to discuss the protest. The future course of action will be decided in this meeting. "The future course of action will be decided in the meeting scheduled on Saturday" said Lata Argade.

When contacted, Madhu Kotian, another leader of a passengers association, he said that they are planning to protest against frequent disruptions in suburban services, but the final decision will be made on Saturday.

Desai criticized the railway administration's prioritization of long-distance trains over local services, stating, "The decline in punctuality has caused immense hardship for daily commuters. The protest aims to spotlight these issues and demand urgent improvements from the authorities."

Deepak Kale, a regular commuter from Kalyan, expressed his frustration, stating, "We are literally fed up with frequent disruptions in suburban trains. CR needs to update its maintenance procedures." Similarly, Manoj Bhambare from Dombivli remarked, "Due to frequent disruptions in suburban services, our work and daily routines are severely affected. The railways need to address this issue seriously."

According to Desai, the protest will see participation from various passenger organizations, including the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, Kalwa-Parsik Passenger Association, Dahanu Palghar Railway Passenger Association, Suburban Railway Passenger Association, Tejaswini Women Railway Passenger Association, and Dombivli Thakurli Kopar Railway Passenger Association. Additionally, several social organizations and political leaders are expected to join the protest.

Recently, on August 5, Central Railways experienced significant disruptions to its suburban services between Dombivli and Thakurli due to a broken overhead wire. Subsequently, on August 7, services on the Kalyan-Kasara line were suspended after a boulder collapse occurred between Asangaon and Atgaon.

Read Also
Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On...
article-image

With nearly 70 lakh passengers relying on suburban train services operated by Western and Central Railways daily, recent disruptions, particularly on the Central Railway, have intensified commuter frustration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Upholds Arrest Of Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case,...

Bombay HC Upholds Arrest Of Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case,...

Bombay High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition Violence

Bombay High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Jai Bhim Nagar Demolition Violence

Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Hoarding Policy With Insurance, Placement Restrictions After Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Hoarding Policy With Insurance, Placement Restrictions After Ghatkopar...

Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division Installs QR Codes For Digital Payments, Records Over ₹76...

Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division Installs QR Codes For Digital Payments, Records Over ₹76...

Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues

Mumbai: Commuters To Protest On August 22 Over Suburban Train Delays And Infrastructure Issues