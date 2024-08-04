Mumbai: Commuters Struggle With Faulty LED Displays On BEST Buses, Leading To Missed Rides

Vijay Gohil

Commuters in Mumbai are facing increasing frustration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses due to malfunctioning LED displays on several buses. Passengers are reporting that the absence of functional number and destination displays is not only causing significant inconvenience but sometimes they also missed the bus.

Issue Highlighted

Mohammed Afzal, a prominent transport expert, highlighted the issue, noting that commuters are often forced to wait in long queues for buses. When the buses finally arrive, the blank or non-functioning LED displays make it challenging for passengers to identify the correct bus number and destination. This confusion is compounded by the bus’s tendency to depart before inquiries can be answered, causing passengers to miss their rides.

Concerns Echoed

Frequent commuter Sukesh Jain from Ghatkopar echoed these concerns, stating that similar issues have occurred multiple times over recent months. He explained that when LED indicators are not operational, it becomes difficult to identify the bus, leading to missed trips and added inconvenience.

Adding to the problem, sources reveal that BEST has also installed LED indicators at several bus stops, but many of these are also malfunctioning, further exacerbating the challenges faced by passengers.

BEST, which operates around 3,159 buses—including over 2,000 wet lease vehicles—serving an average of 35 lakh passengers daily, has yet to address the widespread issues with its bus and bus stop displays.

"The situation calls for urgent attention from BEST to ensure that both bus displays and bus stop indicators are functioning properly to avoid further disruptions and inconvenience for Mumbai’s daily commuters" said another frequent commuter.