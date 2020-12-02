Mumbai: Commuters stage rail roko protest at Palghar, Kelwe, Saphale stations against change in local train timings

Mumbai: Commuters staged a rail roko protest at Palghar, Kelwe Road, and Saphale stations on Wednesday morning over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services which is to be implemented from Thursday (December 3). Sumit Thakur, a railway official, said the timings have been changed temporarily.

The protesters had occupied the tracks stating they will be unable to reach their offices on time with the change of the timings.

One of the commuters said currently only 70 percent of services are being operated by railways and in between that they have changed the timings which will create more problems for all the commuters. “The new revised timetable will lead to chaos at the stations. Moreover, there is a gap of two hours with no direct train till 5:40 am, leaving many office-goers and emergency workers in the lurch,” he said.

The revised timetables for express trains had led to changes in the timings of local services.