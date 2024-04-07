Mumbai Commuters Prioritise Amenities Over Station Renaming | PTI

Mumbai: In the ongoing debates surrounding the proposed renaming of eight railway stations in Mumbai, the critical issue of passenger experience has taken center stage. Despite green signal of the state government to the praposal of renaming of eight stations, the resounding voices of daily commuters emphasize the urgent need for enhancing amenities rather than altering historical names.

Over the past 15 days, FPJ correspondent dedicated nearly 50 hours to observing these stations and conducting interviews with over 200 regular commuters. Shockingly, close to 90 percent of the respondents expressed apathy towards changing station names, stressing instead the necessity for improving passenger amenities and cleanliness.

Commuters are visibly frustrated by what they perceive as a misplaced priority on cosmetic changes over tangible improvements that would directly benefit them. They argue that authorities and leaders should allocate resources towards enhancing facilities, ensuring safety, and bolstering overall infrastructure, rather than solely focusing on renaming stations.

Central to passengers' concerns are the cleanliness of stations, availability of hygienic toilets, provision of drinking water facilities, and the presence of clear signages. These fundamental amenities, they assert, far outweigh the significance of station names. They view the proposed name changes as mere political maneuvers that fail to address their real needs.

"My demand is clear: the emphasis should be on improving the daily travel experience rather than indulging in symbolic gestures" said Sujata Shah resident of Borivali, who frequently travel between Marine Lines and Borivali.

Jayesh Sharma , another frequent commuter aptly stated, "You can change the name of the station but can't rewrite history." This sentiment underscores the importance of preserving the heritage and originality associated with these stations. Many stations bear names with local significance or historical context, adding to the fabric of Mumbai's identity.

Dipak Jain, another regular commuter, highlighted that not all stations have colonial origins; some derive their names from indigenous languages or local landmarks. For instance, stations like Charni Road and Marine Lines hold significant cultural relevance, and changing their names could erode their historical significance.

"Each station has its own unique history and identity. Renaming them risks overshadowing this originality and disconnecting commuters from their roots. It's essential to respect and preserve the historical narratives embedded in these station names" said Ranjan Mehata of Bandra.

Despite public demand for better amenities, the recent proposal to rename stations reflects a disconnect between government priorities and passenger needs. While some may argue for the symbolic importance of renaming, the consensus among passengers leans heavily towards enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The Maharashtra government's decision to send proposals for renaming stations comes amidst growing demands for better infrastructure and facilities. However, passengers urge the government to prioritize these amenities over political symbolism.

The proposed renaming of Mumbai Central Station to Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station exemplifies this tension between historical significance and political agenda. While honoring philanthropists and local figures is commendable, it should not come at the expense of neglecting passengers' immediate needs.

Furthermore, the proposed renamings of other stations such as Curry Road, Sandhurst Road, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Cotton Green, Dockyard Road, and Kings Circle raise concerns about preserving local heritage and identity. Each name change represents a potential loss of historical context and cultural relevance.

Vikhroli resident Baliram Jadhav , a regular commuters emphasizes that what commuters truly need are better amenities and improved infrastructure, rather than a change in name driven by political motives.

Take, for instance, Curry Road station, a vital hub in Mumbai's suburban railway system. Despite its importance, passengers frequently lament the deplorable state of cleanliness at this station. Garbage piles up beside the tracks, cracked tiles mar the platforms, and dirty toilets add to the discomfort of commuters. Despite being a lifeline for many, Curry Road station seems to have been forgotten in terms of maintenance and upkeep.

The situation is no better at other key stations along the Harbour Line, such as Cotton Green and Kings Circle. These stations, too, suffer from neglect, with garbage strewn around, cracked tiles, and unsanitary conditions in the restrooms. For passengers like Shyam Tokekar, who rely on these stations daily, the lack of attention from authorities is disheartening. He points out that local leaders seem more focused on their political agenda like changing the name of station than addressing the pressing issues faced by commuters.

The neglect also extends to the stations like Dockyard Road and Sandhurst Road as well. Salman Ansari, a resident of Dongari, shares his frustration with the dismal state of these stations. Sandhurst Road station, in particular, bears the brunt of poor drainage, leading to waterlogged tracks and filthy surroundings. Similarly, Dockyard Road station suffers from neglect, with cleanliness being a major concern.