Mumbai: Commuters moving online for tickets, says Railways

With the verification process for Covid-19 vaccination certificates shifting online, the third day across railway stations progressed with comparatively less footfall. Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) sold a combined total of 20101 monthly seasonal tickets (MSTs) from 7am to 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced an amendment in Break the Chain guidelines for trains as well. "Ticket checkers will be allowed to check the final vaccination certificate and photo identity card of the travellers. Failure to produce such a certificate or in possession of a false certificate, the traveller shall be levied a penalty of Rs 500. Defaulters as well as the issuer of the fraudulent certificate shall be punished under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” it ordered.

The number of MSTs sold is expected to go up. “There are many who opt for daily tickets rather than monthly passes,” said an official. From August 15, they are likely to open more entry and exit points for passengers.

WR sold 5,773 MSTs from 7am to 6pm on Friday. Borivali has been consistently selling the highest number of MSTs since August 11, when the offline system first started. It is followed by Bhayandar and Andheri.

"We are giving MSTs to all those who are producing a verified vaccination certificate," said a CR official. CR sold 14,328 MSTs from 7am to 5pm. Dombivali led the rush with the most MSTs sold, followed by Kalyan and Mulund. Sources said that, at these stations, the queues were longer as well.

On Thursday (the second day), CR and WR sold over 32,500 MSTs in total. At present the two lines ferry around 28 lakh to 30 lakh passengers, who are eligible to travel, daily.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:30 PM IST