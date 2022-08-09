Mumbai: Commuters face hardships as heavy rainfall lashes city

Representative Image

Heavy downpour along with gusty winds lashed the city and suburbs on Tuesday causing hardships to the people. Similarly, 21 incidents of tree felling were reported during the day. Meanwhile, August recorded its first triple-digit rainfall of 124 mm in 24 hours ending on 8.30 am on Tuesday, said IMD officials.

The city recorded 100 mm of rainfall from 2.30 am to 8.30 am while the Western suburbs recorded 10.57 mm and the Eastern suburbs 7.50 mm during the same period.

A car was stuck inside a nullah which was then taken out by the civic body and the traffic officials with help of a crane.

Despite heavy rains, the local train services on the Central and Western line was running as usual. However, a point failure was reported at Virar platform form number 1 at 7.34 am, which delayed a Churchgate-bound air-conditioned train for an hour. “It was rectified at 8.34 and the train proceeded for its onward journey at 8.45 am,” said a railway official. Local services on all four corridors were running normal, said a spokesperson of Central Railway.

Along with heavy rains, the city also witnessed gusty winds with speeds between 6 kmph and 24 kmph on Tuesday. Around 21 trees fell in different parts of city along with six incidents of wall collapse. The entrance arch of the building at Lalu Bhai Compound in Mankhurd (West) collapsed on Monday evening. Two people Devraj Kupan, 48, and Amol Gajdhane, 43, sustained minor injuries.

Rainfall from April 1 till August 8:

Colaba - 1464 mm....63.79 per cent

Santacruz - 1802mm....66.64 per cent

Rainfall in 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning:

City - 51.35 mm

Eastern suburb - 76.18 mm

Western suburb - 97.11 mm