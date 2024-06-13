Mumbai: Commuters Face Disruption As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical Snag At Vikhroli Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the second time in the week, commuters on the Central Railway’s suburban service faced disruptions and delays due to some technical snag on Thursday morning. The trains were held up on an up through line near Vikhroli station due to some fault in the signalling. The issue was reported at around 7 am and was restored by 7.48 am.

“Due to some technical faults at the up through line near Vikhroli station, the local trains are held up, hence some services are running behind schedule. We are continuously working to resolve the same as early as possible. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railway posted on X (previously Twitter) at around 7.25 am.

However, the issue was resolved within 50 minutes and the services were restored, a senior CR official said. This is for the second time in a week that the commuters faced delays in suburban train services. The trains were running late by 10-15 minutes on the main line on Monday afternoon due to some technical issue at Kopar station.

The Central Railway had conducted a mega block of 36 hours and 63 hours at CSMT and Thane station respectively between May 31 and June 2, 2024. During the period, the CR completed the task of commissioning of electronic interlocking (EI) at CSMT for extension of platforms 10 and 11 and widening of platforms 5 and 6 at the Thane station. The CSMT platforms have been extended by 385 meters, increasing the total length to 690 meters. They can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.