Mumbai: Commuters, activists suggest ways to tackle door blocking menace on locals

Local commuters and several passenger activists want a change in the design of the train coaches to stop the door blocking menace in the life line of Mumbai.

"Though automatic door closer is permanent solution of door blocking, but by reducing the gap between platform and foor board pole can be eliminate or shift, which will definitely prove helpful to tackle the menace of door blocking of local trains during rush hours," said former railway officials.

Similarly Joseph Malachi, a technocrat also wants change in the existing design of doors of local trains. "The Unsafe boarding is on of the major cause of Death and Injuries on the track. Keep in mind few habitual offenders blocking the gates, railway need to work on the redesign of doors of the local trains includes pole suitated in the middle of the door. In new design blocking the gate should not be possible. Which would reduce the accidents drastically in the peak hour," said Joseph Malachi.

However, former member of railway board Subodh Jain said, "In the current suitation the central pole is necessary in the local trains because door width is much larger than the regular trains and the level difference between the coach floor and the platform varies from 25 to 35 cm. Even footsteps are not provided. Commuters cannot climb up the coach floor without the support of handle or bar. Therefore to dispense with the central pole platform levels should be raised by about 20 cms which is not difficult."

When asked why Mumbai locals have a pole in the mid of the door, a senior railway officer said, "Pole not only help in boarding / De boarding of local trains but also work as handle. We all are aware of the crowd in Mumbai local, Even besides the pole , the people have to hold the curved rain water channel above the gate."

Apart from the pole was serving as a beautiful separator for people pouring in and getting down in past but since last few year some habitual offenders start miss using it.