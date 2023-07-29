Mumbai Commuter Injured In Stone Pelting Incident, Files FIR For Assault | Representative Image

Mumbai: Santosh Arolkar (56), a regular commuter, was injured during a stone-pelting incident between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations. The victim has filed a case against the assailant for assault which was a result of an argument between the two regarding travelling in first-class compartment with a second-class pass.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Santosh Arolkar, the incident took place on July 25 when he boarded a train from Thane to CSMT for his office. Travelling in the first-class compartment, Arolkar encountered a youth, approximately 25-year-old, who refused to make space for him while attempting to enter the compartment. Nevertheless, Arolkar managed to enter the compartment.

Verbal spat

During the journey, Arolkar noticed that the accused had a second-class pass instead of a first-class pass for the compartment. A verbal argument ensued between them, and Arolkar asked the accused to leave the compartment at the next station.

Subsequently, the train faced technical issues and came to a halt between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused got off the train and picked up a stone from the tracks. He then threw the stone at Arolkar, injuring his middle finger. Arolkar alighted at Kurla station and immediately lodged a complaint against the assailant.

Authorities are currently investigating the case and will be examining surveillance footage to identify and apprehend the accused responsible for the assault.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Register FIR Against Clerk for Job Fraud Using Fake Documents

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)