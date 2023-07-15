Mumbai: Communication Lessons For Staff Of 30 Civic Maternity Hospitals

Representative Image

To improve communication between pregnant and lactating women and staff of maternity hospitals run by the BMC, the civic body has decided to impart ‘soft interactive skills’ for medical personnel. The initiative is being launched in association with the BMC’s public health department and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The first training session on ‘Behaviour Change Communication’ was conducted recently by TISS, with 42 employees benefiting from it. A total of 58 such sessions will be organised at BMC maternity hospitals until August.

Maternity hospitals and clinics to be used as workshop centres

Officials said that maternity hospitals and clinics will be used as workshop centres as healthcare workers here are the first point of contact for beneficiaries. In 30 civic maternity homes, an average of 17,000 deliveries, 8,600 surgeries, and 5,28,000 out-patient examinations are performed annually.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said, “The first impression health workers give is critical to building trust and rapport with the public health system. There is a constant need to develop the ‘soft skills’ of staff to ensure empathic and inclusive attitudes.”

