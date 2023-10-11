Mumbai: Committee Recommends Road Closures & Repairs In Aarey Colony to Tackle Pothole-Riddled Stretch

Representational photo | File

Around 8.22-km-long stretch of internal road in the Aarey Milk Colony need to be permanently closed while 19-km path requires immediate repair or reconstruction as the need may be, suggested the committee set up by the Bombay High Court to survey a 45-km pothole-riddled internal stretch. Given that Aarey falls in the heavy rainfall area, the committee said that undertaking repairs or reconstruction using concrete may be preferable. “Concrete roads are more durable in the long run and would also result in economic use of budgetary resources,” it underlined.

Stating that the roads “are not in good condition”, the committee said that the 1.5-km path from the Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar needs “reconstruction instead of repairs by fixing potholes”. The remaining 17-km out of 45-km network can be repaired with a lesser treatment, it added.

The HC had set up the committee on August 2 while hearing the plea of Binod Agarwal, a resident of Royal Palms in Aarey, who sought that the internal roads be handed over to the BMC for maintenance.

The BMC has in principle agreed to maintain and repair the internal roads without taking over the ownership. In case, the BMC is unwilling to undertake the initiative at its own cost and without ownership, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development (DAHDD) shall make budgetary provisions for the maintenance / repairs / rebuilding of the internal roads, the committee suggested.

Aarey, being an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), has prohibited entry of heavy vehicles. The committee suggested that the same arrangement be continued. Highlighting that the internal roads were constructed for Aarey residents and 'tabela' units, it recommended that the DAHDD take suitable measures to prevent encroachments and unauthorised use of the stretch. “In order to safeguard the wildlife in the reserve forest and the ESZ, the vehicular density and encroachments in the Aarey Milk Colony need to be reduced,” the committee has emphasised.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor has asked all parties to file their affidavits replying to the recommendations of the committee. Based on the consensus, the bench will pass an order.

