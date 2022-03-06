Mumbai: Commissioner Sanjay Pandey takes serious note of security concerns related to senior citizens

Newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has taken serious note of the security concerns related to the senior citizens in the city and has initiated a plan to ensure that records of each and every senior citizen is available with the local police station. The top cop also asked the police stations to distribute notebooks to all the senior citizens in their jurisdiction and have instructed that the beat constables should visit the senior citizens at least twice a week and do their signatures on the notebook.



In an official instruction to the force, Commissioner Pandey said, "For our senior citizens in Mumbai city, we need to implement a plan wherein Beat police sub-inspector (PSI) should get the list of all senior citizens in his beat area. He should give the said list to the Senior Police Inspector (Sr PI) of the police station. The beat PSI should then distribute notebooks or register with the senior citizens. The beat constable should visit the senior citizens listed in their jurisdiction at least twice a week and do their signature on the notebook."



Explaining the transparency in the monitoring process, the Commissioner wrote, "Beat PSI will have to check the said notebook each week and would have to sign on the same. The Beat Police Inspector (PI) will supervise once in 15 days the said notebook and check whether the beat constables and beat PSIs have visited the senior citizens. At the end of every month, the Sr PI needs to get all diaries and verify whether effective monitoring has been done or not. This has to be implemented right away."



On Saturday, Commissioner Pandey through a tweet had announced that the police plans to stop towing vehicles across Mumbai and that the decision will be introduced on a pilot basis for a week in Mumbai starting Sunday. The top cop also said that the plan will be implemented in a full-fledged manner if people comply and respond positively.



A traffic police officer said that the initiative is aimed at preventing the harassment caused to citizens by wrongful towing of vehicles and if a person wrongfully parked their vehicle for over 12 to 24 hours then the vehicle owner would be penalised.

