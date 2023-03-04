Mumbai: Commission directs giving claim money rejecting citing pre-existing illness

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (south Mumbai) has directed the New India Assurance Company Limited to pay a Ghatkopar resident the insurance claim amount that it rejected citing a pre-existing disease clause. The commission observed that the four-year clause related to the pre-existing disease was not applicable for rejection as it was not there when the original policy was taken.

The complainant in the case, Umesh Deshpande, had taken a cashless ‘Hospitalisation Benefit Policy’ for himself and his family in 2001. He paid ₹4,000 over the years for ₹1 lakh cover with ₹27,000 cumulative bonus. The policy was renewed from time to time.

In 2009, Deshpande’s mother was afflicted with osteoarthritis in her left leg and was operated upon. The insurance firm approved ₹50,000 for the surgery, but it was rejected by Vipul Medcarp, the third-party administrator (TPA) based in Gurgaon.

When she was admitted to the hospital for a surgical procedure of the right leg, it was passed. The earlier one was rejected as another TPA had come in place. Deshpande eventually paid ₹1.56 lakh for the treatment, during which it was stated that she had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

During the hearing, it was stated that the doctor who treated the complainant’s mother stated in the discharge card that she had the problem for the past 12 years. The insurance firm stated that as per the policy pre-existing diseases were not covered.

However, the commission stated that the insurance firm could not prove if the clause was there when the policy was taken first.