Mumbai: Commission directs bank to pay insurance cover to widow

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed Saraswat Co-Operative Bank to pay Rs8.83 lakh with 12% interest per annum from Aug 2017 which she expected to get as insurance policy cover after the demise of her husband to settle loans they had taken from the bank. The commission also directed that Rs60,000 be paid towards mental agony and litigation costs within 45 days of the order. The commission had found the bank's defence “vague and without documentary evidence”.



Under the Vastu Vidhi Scheme of the bank, in 2007, the complainant Jane Hudson Kuttapan and her now late husband took two loans. Two term loans, one to Ms Jane and another to her husband were sanctioned and disbursed after deducting amounts from each to be paid to Tata AIG towards an insurance premium. The couple paid the EMIs regularly.



In Aug 2017, her husband died and she went to the bank in Nov that year to settle the loan account. She sought details of Tata TIG insurance premium and insurance amount, but the bank denied it completely, forcing her to send a letter through an advocate demanding the same.



The bank replied by saying the money was not disbursed to Tata AIG on the 'oral request' of her late husband, which Ms Jane said was not possible. She further said she was relying on the insurance money and her housing loan could have been settled by them and she would have gotten insurance cover of Rs8.83 lakh.



The commission, while giving its order observed that the bank, in its submission, had left the sentence about insurance incomplete and tried to hide its fault / imperfection in rendering service.