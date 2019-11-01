Mumbai: Comic-Con 2019 is out with its schedule, book your passes at https://comicconindia.com/mumbai/

It's festival time for the Millenials in Mumbai. Comic-Con 2019 is out with its dates, tickets, and schedule!

It’s time for all the hardcore pop-culture fans to finally decide on one favourite character for the Cosplay, or you could take the creative highway and incorporate multiple characters or elements from the spectrum of thrill and madness, that is pop-culture.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2019 Mumbai Comic-Con:

Date and Time: 7th & 8th December, 11 a.m to 8 p.m

Passes: Saturday pass- Rs 799 / Purchase Online: Rs 599

Sunday pass- Rs 799 / Purchase Online: Rs 599

SuperFan 2 days pass- Rs 2499 / Purchase Online: Rs 199

Here’s the link to purchase the passes: https://comicconindia.com/mumbai/

Passes will also be available at the venue on event days.

Registration: Same-day registration is allowed. Online registration will be open until the day of events. However, entry closes at 7.30 p.m on both days.

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre,

NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400063

Parking: The space offers limited parking, so plan your commute.