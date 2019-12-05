Mumbai: Comedians to make you laugh for a cause

Mumbai: Notable Comics and Entertainers of India are coming together to hold a mega comedy event -– ‘Comics For Change’, on the occasion of Human Rights Day on December 10 and to encourage Indian youth to embrace UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For the first time, notable personalities like Cyrus Broacha, Kunal Vijayekar, Vineet Mehra -- Founder, DOT (green mobility solutions provider), UN Speaker & Member of the Global Sustainability Network (GSN), and Asmita Satyarthi, Director, Wockhardt Foundation announced the participation of India’s Best comic talents rally for United Nations ‘Sustainable Development goals’ through ‘comics for change’.

Raageshwari Loomba and Cyrus Broacha will host the event. Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi will perform a stand-up act for the first time ever.

Famous comedians performing at the event are Gaur Gopal Das, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Neeti Mohan, Deepak Dobrial, Abish Mathew, Tanmay Bhat, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh, Prashasti Singh, among others.

Three generations of comedians are coming together to raise awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The comedians will also help start relevant social conversations amongst the youth and ignite the flame of sustainable responsibility that they will carry with them wherever they go.

The aim of this event is to create awareness and sensitise the future generation so that they embrace ‘sustainability’ as a core of their social, political and business decisions.

The language of ‘humour’ is universal and has been identified as a powerful tool that helps percolate the most complex issue facing our society into a powerful long lasting message impression.