Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal appears before Andheri Police to record statement in defamation case

Over three weeks after standup comedian Sunil Pal was summoned by Andheri Police, he appeared before them on Thursday in connection to the investigation of the defamation and public mischief case. Earlier, he was summoned in the first week of May, but could not appear before the investigating officer Shivaji Pawade, as he was not keeping well.

The comedian is likely to record his statement with the police after a doctor had approached them to lodge a complaint against Pal for allegedly making derogatory comments on an entertainment channel against doctors working in Covid management and treatment. Pal, however, had apologised to the doctors if they felt offended by his words and said that he was only being satirical and did not mean to hurt the sentiments.

In the monologue shared on an entertainment portal last month, Pal had accused FLWs of being inhuman and a form of evil, who allegedly minted money off of the Covid patients amid the pandemic and crisis that follows. Moreover, in the monologue shared by Pal, he also accused doctors of human trafficking under the garb of the Covid crisis.

Accordingly, acting on the complaint of a doctor, Pal was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation (section 500) and statements conducive to public mischief (section 505 (2)) on May 4 for allegedly insulting frontline health workers (FLWs).