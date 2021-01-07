Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma accuses top car designer Dilip Chhabria of cheating him to the tune of Rs 5.7 crore

"We are in the process of registering an offense of cheating and criminal misappropriation into the allegations and further probe will be conducted by Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) on the Mumbai crime branch," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police.

According to the police, Sharma had booked a vanity van with Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt Ltd in 2017 and paid Rs 5.3 crore. In 2018 Sharma was asked to pay a further Rs 40 lakh as Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was again paid.

In 2019 Sharma moved to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against DC Designs after realising there wasn't much progress in the van. NCLT then conducted a preliminary inquiry and seized the company's accounts. According to the police, Chhabria then asked for more Rs 60 lakh for delivery of the van, however, Sharma denied it. Chhabria then sent a bill of Re 12-13 lakh as parking charges of vehicle parts.