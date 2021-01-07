Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma accuses top car designer Dilip Chhabria of cheating him to the tune of Rs 5.7 crore

On Thursday, Comedian Kapil Sharma accused top car designer Dilip Chhabria of cheating him to the tune of ₹5.7 crore.
Sharma who came to the Mumbai police commissioner's office in Crawford market on Thursday said, "I had given order of making a vanity van to Chhabria and full payment was also been made but the van wasn't delivered to me yet. Recently I came to know that Chhabria has been arrested by Mumbai police, since I already filed a complaint about it, today I met Mumbai commissioner of police for the same and requested for investigation".
"We are in the process of registering an offense of cheating and criminal misappropriation into the allegations and further probe will be conducted by Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) on the Mumbai crime branch," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police.
According to the police, Sharma had booked a vanity van with Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt Ltd in 2017 and paid Rs 5.3 crore. In 2018 Sharma was asked to pay a further Rs 40 lakh as Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was again paid.
In 2019 Sharma moved to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against DC Designs after realising there wasn't much progress in the van. NCLT then conducted a preliminary inquiry and seized the company's accounts. According to the police, Chhabria then asked for more Rs 60 lakh for delivery of the van, however, Sharma denied it. Chhabria then sent a bill of Re 12-13 lakh as parking charges of vehicle parts.
Even after more than two years, Sharma did not receive the van. Hence, he approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police and lodged his complaint.
The CIU had recently arrested Chhabria in car financing and forgery racket his custody ended on Thursday after which he was sent to judicial custody. Chhabria was likely to be arrested in the Sharma's case as early as on Friday, said police
