Mumbai: Collectorate office fails to renew lease license of bhel puri stalls at Girgoan Chowpatty

Mumbai: The Mumbai City Collectorate office amid Pandemic failed to renew the lease license with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) of the Girgoan Chowpatty seashore where Bhel Puri stalls have been rented out.

In fact, the shops over there are operating now illegally. Since the leaseholder Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not paid Rs 3.63 crore as the lease license renewal fees to the office so far.

The matter is pending before both government offices for final decision for last two years now.

An official from the city collectorate office, who did not wish to be named, told this paper that the last hearing in the said matter was held in January 2020 with the BMC's D ward officers asking to pay the money. However, they sought more time for reply.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:31 AM IST