Mumbai: Collector holds Covid-19 review meeting, announces to lift restrictions in Thane, Navi Mumbai

District officials who took part in a review meeting on Friday decided that a vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted only in Thane and Navi Mumbai civic limits as the situation in these two urban areas had improved.

An official said Collector Rajesh Narvekar, who chaired the meeting, announced that pandemic norms will continue in other areas of Thane district.

The meeting also discussed the drop in vaccination numbers in Thane as several people were getting their jabs in Mumbai, which in turn was leading to the skewing of inoculation statistics of some areas.

The official said district authorities will bring this issue to the notice of the Maharashtra government.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:31 PM IST