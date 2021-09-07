Mumbai coastal road project: BJP alleges Rs 1,000 crore scam, demands SIT probe

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday levelled corruption charges in the Rs 12,000-crore Mumbai Coastal Project. The Opposition has also claimed a scam of Rs 1,000 crore and questioned estranged ally Shiv Sena’s involvement in it.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a scathing tweet said, "Under BMC, Mumbai on sale to highest paying scamster. I today exposed the Rs 1,000 crore BMC Coastal Road scam. While Mumbai faced lockdown last year, lakhs of tonnes of stolen poor quality reclamation filling material was dumped in coastal road site to defraud Mumbaikars.’’

Shelar, who has been firing salvos against Shiv Sena, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is sensitive, will soon take note of the alleged scam. He demanded a probe by the special investigation team (SIT).

However, Shiv Sena corporator and spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre has strongly denied the charges. "The allegations levelled by Shelar are baseless and without any concrete proofs."

"It is now clear that one of the most important projects undertaken by the then BJP government to get Mumbaikars out of the traffic jam, the Coastal Road project, has been plagued by financial malpractice and corruption. It is unfortunate that Mumbaikars will have to bear huge losses like Metro. At first sight, it is seen that a scam of Rs 1,000 crore and more has taken place in this project,’’ claimed Shelar. He said the BJP team is keeping an eye on the project development as there is a possibility of a nexus so it should be immediately investigated by the SIT.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal rebuts corruption charges

"Various allegations made regarding alleged corruption in coastal road project as reported in certain section of the media today afternoon.

All allegations are absolutely baseless and that too made on a day when 1Km of tunnel length got completed under Malabar Hill," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:58 AM IST