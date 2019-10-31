Mumbai: Coast Guard apprehends two suspicious boats

Mumbai: Two Fishing boats were found to be operating in suspicious conditions off Lakshadweep & Minicoy islands within the Indian EXclusive Economic Zone .

The boats were intercepted by Indian Coast Guard ship on patrol and brought to Kavaratti (Lakshadweep)for investigation. However, due to the inclement weather conditions and limited resources at Kavaratti the vessels were escorted to New Mangalore for detailed investigation. All 15 crew are safe at New Mangalore.

The identity of the boats and crew is yet to be established. Prima facie it is evident that the boats were engaged in poaching activities within India Exclusive Economic Zone. Investigation of boat/crew in other criminal activities is also being investigated by joint team of relevant agencies.