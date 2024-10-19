 'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

Local trains services on both directions were disrupted on Friday night the derailment of a coach at Kalyan railway station, said the Central Railway spokesperson. The incident occurred around 9 PM on platform number 2 when the coach was heading towards CSMT

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Both side of local train services were disrupted on Friday night following the derailment of a coach at Kalyan railway station, according to a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson. The incident occurred around 9 PM on platform number 2, when a coach of a train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went off the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"The derailment took place at a critical section of the station, known as the 'king point,' where tracks diverge into multiple lines, making the incident more disruptive. Train services on both sides were affected, with movement toward Karjat restored after about an hour" said an official of CR adding that mail/express trains which were obstructing the movement of relief trains were diverted via Karjat Lonavala Pune daund and back to Manmad.

CR officials confirmed that re-railment operations were completed by 12:20 AM, with an empty local train clearing the affected tracks shortly afterward at 12:42 AM.

In response to concerns about communication, a CR spokesperson stated, "Announcements were made clearly at the station, and updates were shared regularly through social media"

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village; Here's What...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village; Here's What...

Palghar Murder: Man Strangles Wife To Death In Vasai Over Infidelity Suspicion; Stores Body In...

Palghar Murder: Man Strangles Wife To Death In Vasai Over Infidelity Suspicion; Stores Body In...

'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...