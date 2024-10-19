'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

Mumbai: Both side of local train services were disrupted on Friday night following the derailment of a coach at Kalyan railway station, according to a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson. The incident occurred around 9 PM on platform number 2, when a coach of a train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went off the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Derailment of local train at Kalyan railway station on central line. Train services impacted. #Mumbai #LocalTrain @Central_Railway please provide more information pic.twitter.com/ybb7J0MqLu — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) October 18, 2024

"The derailment took place at a critical section of the station, known as the 'king point,' where tracks diverge into multiple lines, making the incident more disruptive. Train services on both sides were affected, with movement toward Karjat restored after about an hour" said an official of CR adding that mail/express trains which were obstructing the movement of relief trains were diverted via Karjat Lonavala Pune daund and back to Manmad.

CR officials confirmed that re-railment operations were completed by 12:20 AM, with an empty local train clearing the affected tracks shortly afterward at 12:42 AM.

In response to concerns about communication, a CR spokesperson stated, "Announcements were made clearly at the station, and updates were shared regularly through social media"