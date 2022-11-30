e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Co-op credit society members booked for duping investors

Mumbai: Co-op credit society members booked for duping investors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against three officials of a cooperative credit society for allegedly duping at least 15 investors to the tune of Rs35.53 lakh. The society members had promised the investors 15% returns.

The complainant in the matter is a 61-year-old resident of Andheri. As per his complaint, one of his neighbours said he runs a credit society in Vile Parle and  encouraged him to invest to earn good returns.

Trusting the lucrative scheme, the senior citizen, his family members and relatives invested Rs35.53 lakh over a period of several years. However, they did not get returns as promised and approached the police to get an offence registered on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case for breach of trust, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and fraud by a financial establishment under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Read Also
E-rupee to be launched in Mumbai, 3 other cities for pilot from Thursday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demand for coordinator between MahaRERA-KDMC to check illegal construction

Demand for coordinator between MahaRERA-KDMC to check illegal construction

Palghar: Injured man furtively travels in bus, dies midway

Palghar: Injured man furtively travels in bus, dies midway

Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: Special safety drive planned for highways

Mumbai: Special safety drive planned for highways

Thane health workers want police protection

Thane health workers want police protection