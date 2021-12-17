Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices again hiked by Rs 2/kg & Rs 1.50/SCM in just three weeks

In just 22 days, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has gone up once again. The Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the delivered price of CNG by ₹ 2.00/Kg and Domestic PNG by ₹ 1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai, with effect from midnight of December 17.

According to MGL, they have increased as in order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas (imported RLNG) to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments.

On account of a substantial increase in imported RLNG price, MGL’s input gas cost has also increased substantially. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL officials claim that they are constrained to increase.

The revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be ₹63.50/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be ₹ 38.00/SCM in and around Mumbai.

The unions of both auto-rickshaw and taxi are demanding a fare hike owing to this increase in CNG price.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:05 PM IST