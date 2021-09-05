Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to follow protocols, avoid crowding to avoid third wave of COVID-19

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday called upon the people of Maharashtra to take every care to avoid the third wave of COVID-19 and also urged the doctors to tell the patients to get vaccinated and thereafter continue to wear masks as the virus still exists.

Thackeray in his inaugural address at the virtual Majha Doctor conference said the government has strengthened the health infrastructure and it is in the midst of increasing the oxygen capacity to 3,000 MT from the present level of 1200 to 1400 MT to meet the demand in the wake of the third wave. At present, 300 MT of oxygen is supplied for COVID-19 and other patients in the state.

Thackeray strongly criticized the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena without directly naming them for their agitation for the reopening of the temples in the state. ‘’There are people who are in a hurry demanding the reopening of everything. I urge them not to bring politics during the present coronavirus pandemic. If they want to agitate, they should do it against the virus,’’ he noted.

Thackeray thereby strongly justified the government’s move to slowly and carefully reopen various activities in the state. He recalled despite severe curbs last year after the festive season in September there was a surge in COVID-19 cases. ‘’Now the government has relaxed several curbs. There is an upcoming Ganesh Utsav. I want people not to be complacent, avoid crowding in order to avoid the spread of the virus and its infection. I also urge political parties to avoid crowding,’’ he said.

Thackeray said that the new COVID 19 variants are being reported across the globe and their spread is quick. ‘’Delta variant has spread in several countries. In such a situation, everybody should follow the protocols,’’ he added.

CM said the government is committed to bring down COVID 19 cases to zero and urged people including doctors to cooperate.

