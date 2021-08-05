Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray praises BMC for handling Covid-19 and monsoon fury

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray showered praise on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for containing the spread of Covid-19. He expressed his pleasure that the Mumbai Model was being appreciated globally and its effectiveness reflected in the number of cases emerging from Asia's biggest slum pocket Dharavi. “The civic body did not falter in its responsibility to offer services to its citizens,” he said.

The Shiv Sena chief urged the people to continue to follow the Covid-19 protocols. "Restrictions will be relaxed wherever it is possible,” he said. He added that changes happen in Mumbai first and then in the entire nation.

Thackeray also hailed BMC’s job in handling the monsoon fury. He lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its criticism over the flooding in Mumbai and claimed it was due to climate change. Mumbai is not an exception, as it is happening all over the world. “Municipal corporations, including the one in Beijing, are not under the Shiv Sena’s control. Who is responsible for it now?”

He said that Mumbai has been facing natural calamities frequently. “This is a new crisis. Rainfall that was usually recorded in a few months is being recorded in a few hours. This is not just happening here, but globally as well,” he noted.

CM referred to the torrential rains that led to floods and landslides in Konkan and Western Maharashtra. The administration had to evacuate more than 4 lakh people. “It is notable that BMC sent its teams to such flood-hit districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said BMC’s H West building would be operational from May 1. At its inauguration, the Shiv Sena chief said it would be the first in Mumbai to be constructed with foresight.