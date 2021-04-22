Mumbai: CM Thackeray asks administration to be vigilant in controlling crowd

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a crucial meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pande and directed the strict implementation of emergency measures announced during lockdown beginning Thursday till 7 am May 1.

Thackeray said the administration should focus on avoiding crowding and violation of stringent curbs in a serious bid to break the virus chain. This, he insisted should be done while paying due attention to maintenance of law and order.

A Home Department officer said Thackeray asked the police force not to use force in controlling the crowding instead they should take the citizens on board by creating online and offline awareness of the BreaktheChain guidelines.

Further, CM has asked the administration to pay proper attention on the use of public and private transport as per the guidelines. The government has reserved use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment. All government personnel (state/central/local) tickets/passes will be issued on the basis of a government-issued identity card only. State government or local government owned public buses will ply at 50 per cent of their capacity, without standees. Inter-city or inter district travel by long-distance trains and buses will be subject to certain conditions.

According to the government guidelines, private transport, excluding buses, can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons, with driver plus 50 percent of the seating capacity.

Moreover, the CM insisted that administration needs to be vigilant so that essential and medical services including vaccination will not be hampered during the lockdown.