Mumbai CM Thackeray apologies to kin of victims, announces Rs 5L compensation

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray apologised to the families of the victims in the fire that broke at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area. He announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased. He said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire, which resulted in the death of 10 patients.

“I express regret to those who have lost their kin in the incident," he said after reviewing the situation and met BMC and police officials at the site.

Thackeray said the fire did not break out in the hospital, but at some office or shop situated below it.

Thackeray said the hospital had been set up last year to deal with the wave of the pandemic that swept the city. He added most of those who died had been on ventilators. He admitted that it took some time to evacuate those patients.

The CM said the hospital’s license was due to expire on March 31 but the fire took place before that. However, the fire did not start at the hospital, but elsewhere, he added.

"I had asked the authorities to ensure such incidents do not occur. Still, unfortunately, this has taken place,’’ he noted.