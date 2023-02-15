Mumbai: CM Shinde asks officials to pay special attention on specially abled community | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked state officials to pay special attention to the Divyanga (specially abled) community in Maharashtra. He has ordered a special drive to know the exact number of Divyanga. In the meeting on Wednesday, the State Government has also decided to increase the capital share in the Divyanga Development Corporation in Maharashtra up to Rs 500 crore.

Maharashtra’s Divyanga population is said to be 29 lakh but has yet to be verified. There have been consistent memorandums to Shinde about a special census of such persons.

What the census will do?

“Benefits of government policies, schemes must reach every single Divyanga. It is the responsibility of the State Government. The census will give an exact idea so that schemes related to small scale businesses or others can be designed well,” Shinde said during the meeting.

For the last few years, the Divyanga community has not received loans for various purposes, including starting new businesses. The CM has now asked to start a loan scheme as earlier. During the meeting, he also said that the quality of things offered to Divyanga persons shall not be compromised.

The state is also planning to provide a marketing system to Divyanga persons who are in the production line. The footpath stalls in cities as well as shops will be contacted so that they can sell their produce in competitive markets.