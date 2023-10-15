Mumbai: CM Shinde Accuses Thackeray Of Betraying Balasaheb's Legacy With Proposed Socialist Alliance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File photo

Uddhav Thackeray is supporting those who hated and insulted Balasaheb Thackeray for the whole of his life, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after Uddhav Thackeray spoke about a possibility of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and socialist parties in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray is committing the sin of taking in lap those who hated and opposed the thoughts and working style of Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray for the whole of his life. The way food items are adulterated, the Hindutva is being adulterated. They can't live without cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But however, they might try, they won't be able to defeat PM Narendra Modi. The people should show them their place in the forthcoming election," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said while interacting with media at Thane on the backdrop of Uddhav Thackeray's proposed alliance with 21 socialist parties in the state.

"Balasaheb always appealed to people to bury the Congress"

"Balasaheb always appealed to people to bury the Congress. But, here are people who have taken them in their lap. Hence, not just the people but even Balasaheb won't pardon them for their crimes," CM Shinde added.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the International Olympic Committee met in Mumbai after 40 years yesterday. They have decided to organize 2036 Olympics in India. Yet Uddhav Thackeray can't stay without cursing Modi for even a day. His adulterous Hindutva was exposed when he allied with the Congress. We shall do away with his mask during the Lok Sabha elections," Shinde said further.

"The opposition parties that have come together now, had also came together before 2019 elections and that was nothing else but, for the sake of power. Those who left Hindutva and betrayed voters who voted them for that and joined hands with undesirables, will be shown their true place by the people. Voters shall tear off their fake masks of Hindutva," Shinde added.

He also said that people don't vote for those who just speak seating at home, but they vote those who go to people and help them resolve their issues.

