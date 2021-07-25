Mumbai: CM not to celebrate birthday due to flood crisis, pandemic

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided not to celebrate his birthday on July 27 due to ongoing Covid crisis and also the extensive damage caused due to the heavy rain in nine districts. Uddhav has urged party workers to strictly follow Covid safety norms and not to organise public functions to celebrate his birthday, especially when experts have predicted a possibility of a third wave.

Uddhav, on Saturday, visited flood-hit Taliye village where 44 bodies have been recovered so far. He announced that the state government will chalk out a plan to shift and relocate people residing along the hilly slopes to avoid such tragedies in the future. Besides, he declared that the government will formulate a plan for management of flood waters in western Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the CM visited Chiplun and assured citizens all possible help. He will also visit flood-hit western Maharashtra on Monday.

Thackeray said that the government will announce a compensation package to the affected families after a comprehensive review is taken in the nine districts.