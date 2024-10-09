 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir

The state cabinet meeting scheduled for 4:30pm was unexpectedly postponed, with the official reason cited as the indisposition of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While it is acknowledged that he may have been unwell, political insiders suggest that the recent posturing by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the ongoing Dhangar agitation are being seen as key factors behind the postponement.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 05:50 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the state cabinet meeting scheduled for 4:30pm was unexpectedly postponed, with the official reason cited as the indisposition of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While it is acknowledged that he may have been unwell, political insiders suggest that the recent posturing by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the ongoing Dhangar agitation are being seen as key factors behind the postponement.

Even though the cabinet meeting is always considered as the most important engagement for the ministers, Dy CM Ajit Pawar had his schedule fixed for his hometown Baramati. A series of programmes were lined up well in advance confirming his absence for the cabinet meeting, say officials from Mantralaya.

The cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday, where over 30 key decisions were made, was delayed by an hour. According to highly placed sources, the delay was due to Ajit Pawar's reluctance to attend. It was only after frantic calls were made to his official residence at Malabar Hill that he was persuaded to participate, sources revealed to FPJ.

The reason behind Ajit Pawar's posturing is said to be the introduction of proposals that would impose a significant financial burden, often presented without consulting the finance department. Additionally, some of the cabinet members, whose proposals were disapproved by the Pawar-led finance department were seen assailing the department with harsh words.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl
Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift Irrigation Schemes In Solapur
Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift Irrigation Schemes In Solapur
Gujarat: Police Bust Racket Involving Benami Crypto Transactions Using Fraudulently Opened Bank Accounts; 3 Arrested
Gujarat: Police Bust Racket Involving Benami Crypto Transactions Using Fraudulently Opened Bank Accounts; 3 Arrested

This might have displeased the Dy CM a lot, who could not conceal his exasperation during the recent cabinet meetings as well, sources said. “Should I go for selling the land in Maharashtra,” he reportedly said in one of the recent meetings. Even the officials from the finance department have been under tremendous stress these days for the pressure tactics by ministers and MLAs from the ruling parties, they say.

Another major reason given for the postponement of the meeting was the protest call given by the activists from the Dhangar community. A large number of activists called to urge the government to approve inclusion of the Dhangar community into the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The atmosphere became tense after a committee headed by Sudhakar Shinde (IRS) submitted its reports after studying the benefits of ST reservation given to Dhangar community.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists...
article-image

After learning that the cabinet meeting was cancelled, members of the community jumped onto nets fixed in the seven-story Mantralaya concourse. A few days back similar agitation was undertaken led by deputy speaker of the state assembly Narhari Zirwal, who belongs to Ajit Pawar led NCP. Now, the state cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually...

Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift...

Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift...

Mumbai: MHADA To Announce Lottery For 20,000 Flats By March 2025

Mumbai: MHADA To Announce Lottery For 20,000 Flats By March 2025

Mumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh & Selling 400

Mumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh & Selling 400