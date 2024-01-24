Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Orders Daily Cleanliness Drives As City Missed Swachh Survekshan Ranking

CM Eknath Shinde participates in Deep cleaning drive | Salman Ansari

Despite several cleanliness drives since last year, Mumbai’s ranking slipped in National Swachh Survekshan has upset the chief minister Eknath Shinde. Taking serious note of this, Shinde has instructed the ward officials to take daily rounds of their respective areas and ensure keep them clean.

Shinde heavily came down on the civic officials of the solid waste management (SWM) department during a review meeting on the deep cleaning drive on Tuesday. He questioned the civic officials about why a city like Mumbai has slipped in the ranking.

BMC washes 550 km roads daily; CM instructs to wash 1,000 km roads instead

"The chief minister instructed us to arrange extra manpower and hire more tankers to wash 1,000 km of roads daily. Currently, BMC is washing 550 km of roads daily," said the civic official.

"The cleanliness drive should be conducted on every road and lane across the city. The public toilets should be cleaned five times a day. The effect of the drive should be seen in the city," instructed Shinde.

He has also asked the ward officials of all the 24 administrative wards to take rounds of their areas daily from 7am-1pm and take necessary action if they see garbage and debris on the road, said the civic sources.

The meeting was attended by guardian minister (suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Rahul Shewale, additional municipal commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Dr Ashwini Joshi, P Velrasu and Ashwini Bhide and several other officials of the SWM department.