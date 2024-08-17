 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Launches Urban Afforestation Drive; 5,200 Trees Planted In Ghatkopar Housing Society
A noteworthy example of this initiative is ‘The Address,’ a cooperative housing society in Ghatkopar (W), which has successfully developed an urban forest spanning two and a half acres, driven by active public participation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
Mumbai: In a significant move to address the climate crisis and promote sustainable urban development, chief minister Eknath Shinde has launched a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging urban afforestation across Mumbai. Speaking on Independence Day, he highlighted the pressing need to establish urban forests in the city’s open spaces with a view to position Mumbai as a frontrunner in environmental conservation.

A noteworthy example of this initiative is ‘The Address,’ a cooperative housing society in Ghatkopar (W), which has successfully developed an urban forest spanning two and a half acres, driven by active public participation. This green project has led to the planting of 5,200 trees of various species, setting a new standard for urban afforestation efforts.

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Launches Urban Afforestation Drive; 5,200 Trees Planted In Ghatkopar Housing Society
Shinde visited the site, accompanied by Pasha Patel, executive chairman of the CM's Environment and Sustainable Development Task Force, Manoj Kotak, former BJP MP and organizing committee chairman, Parag Shah. The event celebrated the collective efforts of ‘The Address’ society in creating an urban forest and oxygen park, transforming it into a green sanctuary.

During the program, bamboo toothbrushes were distributed to the residents as a symbolic gesture, encouraging the adoption of sustainable materials in daily life.

Expressing concern over recent extreme weather patterns, including record temperatures this summer, Shinde underscored the urgent need for tree plantation as an essential strategy to protect the planet. He advocated for the widespread adoption of the ‘Ek Jhaad Maa Ke Naam’ (One Tree in the Name of Mother) program, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

This initiative encourages the planting of trees in memory of loved ones, contributing to a greener and healthier environment. He assured that the state government would provide necessary support, including tax reductions to housing societies that create projects like oxygen parks, to further incentivize such green initiatives.

