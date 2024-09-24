Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Renovated 'War Room' To Monitor Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹4 Lakh Crore

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X

Mumbai: To monitor the progress of various ongoing infrastructure projects in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the renovated 'Chief Minister's War Room' and a mural at Mantralaya. After the inauguration, the CM reviewed the dashboard system, which was developed to oversee infrastructure projects, track the current status of project files, and notify departments where files are pending. The CM believes that this system will help expedite projects and ensure their timely completion.

The renovated war room is spacious and technically well-equipped which will enhance the efficiency of the existing war room.

The renovated war room will monitor 74 projects across 15 different sectors, tracking their progress through various stages. Currently, infrastructure projects worth Rs4 lakh crore are underway in the state. The war room will ensure coordination between the funding mechanisms and project implementation processes. Work evaluation will be conducted for different sectors by creating executive, sectoral and project dashboards.

The war room will send notifications or alerts to the relevant departments to accelerate the projects. Additionally, it will establish a 'real-time monitoring' system to identify and remove obstacles hindering project progress.

The new war room has been given a corporate look. A mural showcasing ongoing infrastructure projects has been installed at the entrance, and a large LED screen has been set up for presentations. As of now, the war room has received 350 complaints from various sectors, of which 165 have been addressed. Over 200 meetings have been conducted to expedite project progress.

Vikas Kharge, upper additional secretary and Brijesh Singh, principal secretary and director of information and public relations, were present for the inauguration.