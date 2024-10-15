Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes

Mumbai: CM Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners with Increased Prize Money and Mementos | File Photo

Mumbai: The medal winners at 2024 Paris Olympics (France) were felicitated with mementos and cheques at the hands of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Sahyadri Guest House. The program was attended by Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik, Additional Chief Secretary to the department of Sports and Youth Welfare Directorate Commissioner Sooraj Mandhare.

Swapnil Kusale who won the bronze medal at Paris Olympics in 50 Mtrs Rifle 3 Position and Sachin Khilari who won silver medal during the Para-olympic in Shot-Put event were felicitated during the program. Their coaches Dipali Deshpande and Arvind Chavan were also felicitated.

The State Government has recently taken a decision to raise the prize money for the Olympic and Paralympic medal winners. On the backdrop of this decision, Swapnil Kusale, the bronze medal winner at Paris Olympics was given a cheque of Rs 2 crores and a memento while his coach Dipali Deshpande was felicitated with a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh and a memento.

Similarly, silver medal winner at the Paralympic Sachin Khilari was handed over with a cheque of Rs. 3 crores while his coach Arvind Chavan was felicitated with a cheque of Rs. 30 lakhs and a memento.

There were teams from 193 and 181 countries who participated in men’s and women’s categories during the 45th Chess Olympiad held between September 10th and 13th 2024 at Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian team has recorded historic success by winning a gold medal. Indian team had Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh from Maharashtra who were felicitated with Rs 1 crore each and their coaches Sankalp Gupta and Abhijeet Kunte were felicitated with Rs 10 lakhs and memento.